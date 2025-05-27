Tigers' Deadly Reign Continues in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

In a relentless string of tragedies, two more individuals fell victim to tiger attacks in Chandrapur district, Eastern Maharashtra, on Tuesday, forest officials confirmed. The district, which includes the renowned Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, has now seen 11 fatalities this month alone due to prowling big cats.

The first attack involved Nanda Sanjay Makalwar, 45, from Chiroli village in Mul Tehsil, as she was collecting bamboo sticks with her husband. The second victim, Suresh Sopankar, 52, of Kantapeth, was mauled while grazing cattle, both attacks occurring in the Chichpalli forest range.

This month's fatalities also include three women from Sindewahi Tehsil, attacked on May 10 while collecting tendu leaves, with several other incidents reported in the area, highlighting the ongoing human-wildlife conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)