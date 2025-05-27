Left Menu

Tigers' Deadly Reign Continues in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

In Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, two individuals were killed in separate tiger attacks. This district, housing the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, has seen 11 fatalities this month due to such incidents. The victims were engaged in routine activities like collecting bamboo and grazing cattle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:30 IST
Tigers' Deadly Reign Continues in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
  • Country:
  • India

In a relentless string of tragedies, two more individuals fell victim to tiger attacks in Chandrapur district, Eastern Maharashtra, on Tuesday, forest officials confirmed. The district, which includes the renowned Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, has now seen 11 fatalities this month alone due to prowling big cats.

The first attack involved Nanda Sanjay Makalwar, 45, from Chiroli village in Mul Tehsil, as she was collecting bamboo sticks with her husband. The second victim, Suresh Sopankar, 52, of Kantapeth, was mauled while grazing cattle, both attacks occurring in the Chichpalli forest range.

This month's fatalities also include three women from Sindewahi Tehsil, attacked on May 10 while collecting tendu leaves, with several other incidents reported in the area, highlighting the ongoing human-wildlife conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025