Aegean Guardians: A Dive Into Conservation

In the tranquil waters off Alonissos, a Greek island renowned for its vibrant marine park and lush landscapes, volunteer divers are partaking in an ambitious EU-funded mission to combat marine pollution. These divers are retrieving rusted chains, plastic bottles, and discarded tires, signifying a broader effort to safeguard aquatic ecosystems.

Established in the 1990s, the park near Alonissos is a sanctuary for an array of marine species, including one of the last populations of the Monk seal. The initiative, involving locals and tourists, raises awareness about the perils of marine debris. Diver Theodora Francis emphasized the project's extensive reach and its significance in promoting environmental responsibility.

Central to the success of this mission is Greece's commitment to marine conservation. With plans to create additional protected areas by 2030, the nation is investing in expanding its marine parks. George Sarelakos, leading Aegean Rebreath, the agency behind the cleanup, advocates for global engagement in environmental preservation—highlighting Alonissos as a beacon of ecological stewardship.