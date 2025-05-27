Left Menu

Monsoon Rescue: Saving Wildlife in Mumbai

Over 40 wild animals were rescued in Mumbai and nearby districts in just 48 hours, thanks to efforts by animal welfare organizations. Heavy rains caused injuries to animals, mainly birds, due to falls and displacements. The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare led these rescue operations in coordination with the forest department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:23 IST
In a remarkable rescue effort, more than 40 wild animals, predominantly birds, were saved in Mumbai and its neighboring districts amid heavy monsoon rains. The operation, led by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), highlighted the plight of animals displaced and injured during the stormy weather, especially birds who suffered from fractures and falls.

Pawan Sharma, founder-president of RAWW, described the coordinated rescue efforts with the forest department across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. Notable rescues included a peacock with a fractured wing and injured flamingos, reflecting the widespread impact of the early monsoon. Sharma stressed the importance of public assistance in reporting wildlife in distress.

The relentless rain that lashed Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, created a surge in distress calls to animal rescue helplines. Rescue teams worked tirelessly to address the situation, ensuring that affected animals were treated and rehabilitated safely back into their natural habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

