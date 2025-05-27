Left Menu

Anil Kumble Appointed as Forest and Wildlife Ambassador: A Green Revolution in Karnataka

Former cricketer Anil Kumble is named Forest and Wildlife Ambassador by the Minister of Forest, Biology, and Environment, Eshwar B Khandre. Kumble aims to raise awareness about forest and wildlife conservation. The state government initiates large-scale plantation projects and plans a new park to combat environmental challenges.

Anil Kumble, the former cricketer, has been appointed as the Forest and Wildlife Ambassador by Eshwar B Khandre, Karnataka's Minister of Forest, Biology, and Environment. The renowned sportsman aims to leverage his global recognition to enhance public awareness regarding forest conservation and wildlife protection.

In a press briefing, Minister Khandre highlighted Kumble's commitment to the cause, noting his decision to take on the role without compensation. Additionally, the minister disclosed various state initiatives over the past two years, including hosting 8,848 'vanamahotsavas' and planting approximately 8.5 crore saplings.

The state government has ambitious plans for further development, proposing 1,20,975 hectares of plantations, 25 new arboretums, and 35 new forests. A significant park project is also on the horizon in Madappanahalli near Yelahanka, aimed at preserving green spaces and countering land encroachment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

