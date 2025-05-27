Massive Pothole Disrupts Thane Road: A Call to Action for Infrastructure Safety

A drainage chamber collapse in Thane, Maharashtra, resulted in a massive 10-foot-deep pothole on Dr Moose Road, creating a potential hazard for commuters. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the prompt response from local authorities.

Reported by a vigilant citizen, Nainesh Patankar, the incident quickly drew the attention of the local disaster management department. Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, assured that immediate action was taken to barricade the area, thus minimizing risks to the public.

An executive engineer from the drainage department arrived at the scene to assess the situation, and repair work is expected to begin soon. The swift response from officials highlights a proactive approach to maintaining road safety and preventing potential disruptions caused by infrastructure failures.