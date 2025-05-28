Kerala’s Coordinated Cleanup: Tackling Nurdles and Ensuring Safety After MSC ELSA 3 Wreck

In the aftermath of the MSC ELSA 3 shipwreck off Kerala's coast, the state government has mobilized an intensive cleanup operation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, volunteers stationed every 100 meters along the shoreline are removing plastic nurdles, guided by drone surveillance, to mitigate environmental harm.

Coordinated efforts by police, fire services, and pollution control officers support the operation, with volunteers receiving safety training to avoid risky activities. The Chief Minister emphasized priorities such as public safety, environmental conservation, and maintaining the fishing industry, while local governments and fishing communities are instructed to manage any anomalies washing ashore.

Fishing within a 20-nautical-mile radius of the wreck is banned, and rapid response teams, led by the Pollution Control Board, stand ready to address potential oil spills. Experts, including global specialists in disaster management, convened to devise strategies, underscoring a unified approach to this environmental crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)