Left Menu

Kerala’s Coordinated Cleanup: Tackling Nurdles and Ensuring Safety After MSC ELSA 3 Wreck

In response to the wreck of MSC ELSA 3 off the Kerala coast, the state government has initiated a large-scale cleanup operation. Volunteers, guided by drones, are removing plastic pellets from the shore. Safety, environmental protection, and the fishing industry's security are the government's top priorities in this collaborative effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:09 IST
Kerala’s Coordinated Cleanup: Tackling Nurdles and Ensuring Safety After MSC ELSA 3 Wreck
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the MSC ELSA 3 shipwreck off Kerala's coast, the state government has mobilized an intensive cleanup operation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, volunteers stationed every 100 meters along the shoreline are removing plastic nurdles, guided by drone surveillance, to mitigate environmental harm.

Coordinated efforts by police, fire services, and pollution control officers support the operation, with volunteers receiving safety training to avoid risky activities. The Chief Minister emphasized priorities such as public safety, environmental conservation, and maintaining the fishing industry, while local governments and fishing communities are instructed to manage any anomalies washing ashore.

Fishing within a 20-nautical-mile radius of the wreck is banned, and rapid response teams, led by the Pollution Control Board, stand ready to address potential oil spills. Experts, including global specialists in disaster management, convened to devise strategies, underscoring a unified approach to this environmental crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025