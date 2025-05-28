China Braces for Intense Storms and Flooding in Southern Regions

China's National Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued alerts for heavy rain and potential flooding in southern regions, warning of the most severe storms of the year thus far.

The NMC indicated a high risk of floods, geological disasters, and localized flooding in southern provinces, including Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, and Guizhou, due to strong rainfall. Forecasts predict that some areas in Jiangxi could receive over 150 millimeters of rain, with Guangxi bracing for flash floods, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In Shenzhen, train operations were suspended over May 28-29 because of heavy rains, while some rail services in Fujian were halted until Thursday. With China experiencing more frequent extreme weather events attributed to climate change, authorities are emphasizing the nation's vulnerability due to its large population. The intense rains have already resulted in 13 deaths and several missing persons in Guangdong, Guangxi, and Guizhou, where landslides trapped residents, prompting military-assisted rescues.