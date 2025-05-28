Manipur Shaken by Series of Earthquakes in a Night
Manipur experienced a series of earthquakes with a top magnitude of 5.2 early Wednesday. The quakes struck primarily in the Churachandpur district and, to a lesser extent, in Noney district. Fortunately, officials report no casualties or structural damage at this time.
Manipur was rattled early Wednesday morning by a series of earthquakes, with the strongest measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, as per the National Centre for Seismology.
The first and most significant quake hit Churachandpur district at 1:54 a.m. This was followed by a less severe 2.5 magnitude tremor in Noney district at 2:26 a.m., and another 3.9 magnitude quake in Churachandpur at 10:23 a.m.
Officials have confirmed that, despite the intensity of the earthquakes, no casualties or structural damage have been reported thus far.
