Reviving Yamuna: Haryana's Bold Move to Combat Pollution

Haryana's initiative to rejuvenate the Yamuna River is gaining momentum, with Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi leading discussions to boost pollution control measures. A high-level meeting assessed existing projects' progress in the Yamuna catchment area, underlining the need for dedicated oversight and bi-weekly reviews of sewage and effluent treatment facilities.

During the meeting, the formation of a task force led by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board was highlighted. This group, with representatives from multiple key departments, will focus on developing advanced strategies to curb pollution. The task force aims to bolster infrastructure for industrial effluent treatment across the region.

With 90 sewage treatment plants and 17 common effluent facilities already operational, significant strides have been made. Future plans include the construction of 10 new sewage plants and the enhancement of seven existing plants, reflecting Haryana's commitment to strengthening environmental conservation efforts.