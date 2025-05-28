Uttar Pradesh Leads Nation in Compensatory Afforestation Achievement

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the national leader in compensatory afforestation efforts for the year 2024–25, according to a state government announcement on Wednesday.

By utilizing central government CAMPA funds, the state has successfully afforested 32,933 hectares, representing 86% of its target, as per official records. Significant contributions were made by the Shivalik Forest Division, Kashi Wildlife Division, and Varanasi Forest Division.

Additionally, the CAMPA funds have supported several key initiatives, including the creation of a Jatayu Breeding Centre in Maharajganj and various projects aimed at water purification, soil conservation, and forest safety improvements.