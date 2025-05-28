Left Menu

West Bengal Braces for Heavy Rains: Precautionary Measures in Full Swing

The West Bengal government has initiated the evacuation of residents from low-lying coastal areas due to an impending storm. Disaster management teams are in place, while control rooms operate around the clock. Local announcements urge caution, as heavy rain forecasts loom over the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:31 IST
West Bengal Braces for Heavy Rains: Precautionary Measures in Full Swing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government is actively evacuating residents from low-lying coastal regions following a forecast predicting heavy rains due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, stated an official on Wednesday.

All officers' leaves in these affected districts have been suspended, with personnel stationed in vulnerable areas like Shankarpur, Digha, and Tajpur in Purba Medinipur district, as well as Namkhana, Gangasagar, Pathar Pratima, and Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas.

Authorities have relocated residents to shelters and provided necessary supplies, including tarpaulins, snakebite medication, and dry food. Warnings are broadcasted for the public to stay alert, and fishermen and tourists are advised to avoid the sea and beaches. Additional control rooms and embankment reinforcements are in progress to brace for the likely heavy thunderstorms expected in southern West Bengal.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025