West Bengal Braces for Heavy Rains: Precautionary Measures in Full Swing

The West Bengal government is actively evacuating residents from low-lying coastal regions following a forecast predicting heavy rains due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, stated an official on Wednesday.

All officers' leaves in these affected districts have been suspended, with personnel stationed in vulnerable areas like Shankarpur, Digha, and Tajpur in Purba Medinipur district, as well as Namkhana, Gangasagar, Pathar Pratima, and Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas.

Authorities have relocated residents to shelters and provided necessary supplies, including tarpaulins, snakebite medication, and dry food. Warnings are broadcasted for the public to stay alert, and fishermen and tourists are advised to avoid the sea and beaches. Additional control rooms and embankment reinforcements are in progress to brace for the likely heavy thunderstorms expected in southern West Bengal.