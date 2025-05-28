Dharavi Redevelopment Project Gets Green Light

The ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project has officially been approved, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The decision followed a review meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior officials.

This significant urban initiative, targeting Mumbai's vast slum sprawl, will be facilitated through a special purpose vehicle formed by a collaboration between the Adani Group and the state government.

CM Fadnavis emphasized preserving Dharavi's economic vitality and original character, prioritizing local artisan and business rehabilitation. He highlighted the need for an environmentally sustainable approach while ensuring housing for original residents. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called for prompt departmental approvals, with a detailed project presentation given by CEO Srinivas during the meeting.

