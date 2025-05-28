Left Menu

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Gets Green Light

The ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai received approval in a meeting led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The project will be executed through a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government. Emphasis is on sustainability, preserving Dharavi's character, and providing housing for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:13 IST
Dharavi Redevelopment Project Gets Green Light
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project has officially been approved, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The decision followed a review meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior officials.

This significant urban initiative, targeting Mumbai's vast slum sprawl, will be facilitated through a special purpose vehicle formed by a collaboration between the Adani Group and the state government.

CM Fadnavis emphasized preserving Dharavi's economic vitality and original character, prioritizing local artisan and business rehabilitation. He highlighted the need for an environmentally sustainable approach while ensuring housing for original residents. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called for prompt departmental approvals, with a detailed project presentation given by CEO Srinivas during the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025