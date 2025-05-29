Left Menu

Glacier Collapse: Swiss Village Buried in Alpine Landslide

A glacier collapse in Switzerland buried a village under debris, with a man missing and concerns rising about blocked rivers forming new lakes. The army and rescue teams are involved in ongoing efforts. Experts consider the impact of rising temperatures on Alpine permafrost amid increasing climate change concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of a massive glacier collapse, rescue efforts intensified in Switzerland as a man remains missing. The village of Blatten was enveloped by debris from the glacier's downfall, prompting swift deployment of the army and rescue specialists.

The collapse has sparked concerns of potential flooding as debris formed a natural dam on the Lonza river, creating a new lake, according to officials. The urgency underscored by Swiss cantonal police and authorities highlights the precarious situation amid the devastation.

Adding gravity to the incident, environmental experts are closely examining the potential link to climate change impacts on Alpine permafrost. Rising temperatures in the Alps have been put on the spotlight, with experts like Professor Christian Huggel emphasizing concerns over water accumulation in nearby areas.

