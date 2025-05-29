Left Menu

China's Tianwen-2 Asteroid Mission: A Bold Leap in Space Exploration

China has launched the Tianwen-2 mission to retrieve asteroid samples, aiming for a decade-long space exploration journey. This mission is part of China's expanding space endeavors, which include moon landings and plans for human moon missions by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant stride for space exploration, China launched its Tianwen-2 spacecraft on Thursday, embarking on its first mission to retrieve samples from an asteroid.

The mission, which aims to gather rocks from the asteroid 469219 Kamoʻoalewa by 2027, marks China as the third nation to attempt such a feat, further bolstering its growing space capabilities.

The Long March 3B rocket carrying the Tianwen-2 probe lifted off from the Xichang satellite launch center, marking a successful start to a decade-long mission aimed at detailed studies of near-Earth celestial bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

