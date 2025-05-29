Kerala Braces for Monsoon Onslaught with Red Alerts

In response to the devastating monsoon rains in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for eight districts on Thursday. These alerts, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, impact areas like Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kasaragod, while an orange alert is also in effect for other regions.

The IMD forecasts suggest continued severe weather, attributing it to a severe low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The alerts are accompanied by warnings of thunderstorms, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kilometers per hour.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority highlights rising river water levels in response to ongoing rains and advises vigilance among residents. As monsoon conditions persist, the region faces widespread damage, including uprooted trees, power disruptions, and flooded areas, prompting evacuations and significant displacement across affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)