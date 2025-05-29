Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Child in Rajasthan

A woman and her toddler son died after a dumper truck collided with their motorcycle in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The woman's husband was injured. The family was returning home when the accident occurred. The truck driver has been arrested.

A tragic road accident in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan resulted in the deaths of a woman and her two-year-old son when their motorcycle was struck by a dumper truck. The incident took place on Wednesday evening, according to police reports.

The family, consisting of Ladu Lal, his wife Rekha Devi, and their young son Mukesh, were on their way back to their village of Kareda from a doctor's visit in Bhilwara city when the tragic collision occurred. The motorcycle was hit from behind by the truck near the Mandal-Bhilwara crossing.

In the aftermath, all three were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where Rekha and Mukesh were pronounced dead. Ladu Lal sustained severe injuries and has been moved to the district hospital for further treatment. The driver responsible for the crash has been apprehended by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

