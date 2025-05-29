Green Transformations: Rainwater Harvesting and Park Beautification in Delhi

In a significant step towards sustainable water management, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has mandated the installation of a rainwater harvesting system in the Kamla Nehru ridge area of north Delhi. This initiative is expected to ease waterlogging issues and promote groundwater replenishment.

Officials have been instructed to lay direct pipelines from roadside footpaths to the ridge, ensuring excess rainwater is channeled efficiently. The project aims to create a new water body within the ridge, addressing the large dry depression noticed by LG Saxena during his visit.

Simultaneously, Saxena is overseeing the development of Sadbhavna Park, set to become a major public green space. The park's beautification includes the addition of a clock tower, a 'Chariot with Sarathi' sculpture, and other cultural artifacts, enhancing its appeal as a serene retreat for the city's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)