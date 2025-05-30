Left Menu

Glaciers at Risk: The Importance of Limiting Global Warming to 1.5 Degrees Celsius

A new study highlights how glaciers are acutely sensitive to temperature rises, urging rapid de-carbonisation to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This effort could save twice as much glacier mass compared to current policies. World leaders discuss these findings at the global UN glacier conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:34 IST
Glaciers at Risk: The Importance of Limiting Global Warming to 1.5 Degrees Celsius
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

More than double the global glacier mass could remain intact if countries manage to restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to a likely decline if warming reaches 2.7 degrees Celsius. This alarming revelation comes from a new study released, underscoring an urgent call to action.

The findings, published in 'Science,' reveal that glaciers are more sensitive to global warming than previously thought. The study suggests that a 2.7-degree rise could see only 24% of current glacier mass preserved, whereas a 1.5-degree cap could protect 54%.

This research comes as the world turns its attention to the first global UN conference on glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, attended by officials from over 50 countries. The study highlights the pressing need to adhere to the 1.5-degree goal to safeguard the future of these critical water sources.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025