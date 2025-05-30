Glaciers at Risk: The Importance of Limiting Global Warming to 1.5 Degrees Celsius

More than double the global glacier mass could remain intact if countries manage to restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to a likely decline if warming reaches 2.7 degrees Celsius. This alarming revelation comes from a new study released, underscoring an urgent call to action.

The findings, published in 'Science,' reveal that glaciers are more sensitive to global warming than previously thought. The study suggests that a 2.7-degree rise could see only 24% of current glacier mass preserved, whereas a 1.5-degree cap could protect 54%.

This research comes as the world turns its attention to the first global UN conference on glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, attended by officials from over 50 countries. The study highlights the pressing need to adhere to the 1.5-degree goal to safeguard the future of these critical water sources.