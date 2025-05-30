Tragedy Strikes: Human-Elephant Conflict Claims Another Life in Chhattisgarh

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Korba district when a 38-year-old man, Teejram Dhobi, was killed by a wild elephant. The attack took place near Bania village in the Pasan forest range as Dhobi was returning home from a brick kiln job on Thursday evening.

Dhobi, who had recently moved to Bania to live with his in-laws, was making his way home with two other villagers when they encountered the elephants. While his companions managed to flee, one elephant caught Dhobi and fatally slammed him to the ground.

The event underscores the severe human-elephant conflict in the region, which has claimed over 320 lives in the past five years. After the incident, local officials arrived to send Dhobi's body for a post-mortem. His widow received immediate financial aid, with more compensation pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)