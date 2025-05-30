Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district when a family was struck by lightning during a sudden storm, resulting in the death of three individuals and injuring two others.

The incident, occurring in Babupur Nainashakti village, transpired when Ashish Vasudeva and his family took cover under a mango tree due to unexpected severe weather. Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh confirmed this harrowing news.

Sadly, the lighting struck, claiming the lives of Ashish Vasudeva, his wife Jyoti, and their young son Kishan, while two other family members sustained injuries and are now receiving medical care. Legal proceedings and post-mortem were completed for the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)