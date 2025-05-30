India Boosts Indigenous Stroke Care with S3V's Thrombectomy Device Facility

In a landmark move for India's medtech innovation and public healthcare landscape, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has announced strategic financial assistance to M/s S3V Vascular Technologies Ltd., Mysuru. The funding supports the company’s ambitious project titled “Integrated Manufacturing of Mechanical Thrombectomy Kit for Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke.”

This initiative represents a breakthrough in indigenous development of advanced neuro-intervention devices and is set to position India as a global leader in the manufacturing of life-saving stroke care technology.

Revolutionizing Stroke Care in India

The project focuses on establishing a state-of-the-art, upstream integrated manufacturing facility at the Medical Devices Park, Oragadam, Sriperumbudur (Chennai). This facility will design, develop, and produce the complete suite of mechanical thrombectomy devices, including:

Microcatheters

Aspiration catheters

Guidewires

Stent retriever systems

These critical components are used to treat acute ischemic strokes caused by large vessel occlusions, which account for a major proportion of stroke-related disabilities and fatalities in India. Unlike conventional thrombolytic therapy, mechanical thrombectomy provides superior outcomes, minimizing the risk of long-term paralysis and significantly improving recovery prospects—thus bridging the gap between “paralysis and recovery.”

First-of-its-Kind Indigenous Medtech Ecosystem

S3V Vascular Technologies is poised to become India’s first company to fully indigenize the design and production of neuro-intervention devices within a single integrated facility. The scope of the project includes:

Indigenous innovation in clot retriever head design

Development of braid-over-coil aspiration catheter structures

Proprietary process technologies for device fabrication

Filing of multiple Indian and international patents

By cutting dependence on costly imported devices and raw materials, the company will make high-end stroke care devices affordable and accessible—with a strong emphasis on local production under the “Make in India” mission.

A Major Boost to India’s Healthcare and Economy

The Indian mechanical thrombectomy market, currently dependent on imports, is projected to grow to USD 2 billion, driven by increasing stroke incidence and rising demand for interventional therapies. The entry of S3V as a domestic manufacturer addresses a dual objective:

Lowering treatment costs

Boosting India's self-reliance in critical healthcare technology

Moreover, the company’s plan to integrate the devices into government reimbursement schemes like Ayushman Bharat will ensure equitable access to this life-saving procedure for economically weaker sections.

S3V also plans to collaborate with leading hospitals to offer simulator-based training for young neuro-interventionalists—especially in Tier-II cities and rural areas that bear a disproportionate burden of stroke morbidity.

Voices from Leadership

Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, expressed optimism about the project:

“TDB is proud to support S3V’s vision of building India’s first comprehensive neuro-intervention manufacturing ecosystem. This initiative embodies our commitment to making India a hub for affordable, high-end medtech innovation. It also underscores our focus on tackling major public health challenges such as stroke with world-class solutions.”

Dr. N.G. Vijaya Gopal, Managing Director of S3V Vascular Technologies, welcomed the support and shared the company’s long-term vision:

“Our integrated facility will significantly reduce India’s dependency not just on finished imported devices but also on the raw materials used to manufacture them. With TDB’s support, we are initiating CE and USFDA approval processes, allowing us to take cutting-edge Indian innovation to Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the USA. Our devices will be proudly designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in India—for the world.”

Regulatory and Global Expansion Plans

To ensure compliance with international quality standards, S3V has already begun the process of acquiring CE and USFDA certifications for their thrombectomy kits. These approvals will open access to international markets while enhancing the credibility and competitiveness of Indian medtech products globally.

In tandem, the company plans to scale exports and contribute to India’s growing footprint in the global medical device industry, aligning with national priorities outlined in India’s National Medical Devices Policy 2023.

Future of Indian Medtech Innovation

The S3V-TDB partnership is more than just a funding initiative; it represents the emergence of a robust, self-reliant, and globally competitive Indian medtech ecosystem. As India continues its journey toward universal healthcare access and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), projects like these not only deliver critical health solutions but also drive employment, skill development, and industrial growth.

With stroke identified as a leading cause of death and disability in India, this project could transform the way stroke care is delivered—bringing hope, recovery, and life-saving technology within reach for millions.