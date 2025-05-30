Global Setbacks: Tobacco Control Efforts Stalled Amid Crises

The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and geopolitical conflicts have collectively derailed global tobacco control efforts, hindering plans to help 95 million individuals cease smoking, according to a report endorsed by 57 advocacy groups.

Originally, governments aimed to reduce smoking rates among those over 15 by 30% from 2010 to 2025 as part of a global sustainable development action plan established in 2015. However, due to shifting priorities, the timeline has been extended by five years to 2024, diverting resources away from a World Health Organization treaty on tobacco control endorsed by 168 nations.

The report, backed by Action on Smoking and Health Canada, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Cancer Research UK, and others, cautions that these delays could trigger millions of additional tobacco-related deaths. The United Nations has recognized that disruptions related to pandemics, funding shortfalls, and geopolitical issues have thwarted progress on most sustainable development goals.

