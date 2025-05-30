Global Setbacks: Tobacco Control Efforts Stalled Amid Crises
The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and wars have disrupted global efforts to curb tobacco use, derailing plans to reduce smokers by 30% by 2025. This delay could result in 95 million more smokers and increased tobacco-related deaths. Governments are urged to reinforce tobacco control policies.
The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and geopolitical conflicts have collectively derailed global tobacco control efforts, hindering plans to help 95 million individuals cease smoking, according to a report endorsed by 57 advocacy groups.
Originally, governments aimed to reduce smoking rates among those over 15 by 30% from 2010 to 2025 as part of a global sustainable development action plan established in 2015. However, due to shifting priorities, the timeline has been extended by five years to 2024, diverting resources away from a World Health Organization treaty on tobacco control endorsed by 168 nations.
The report, backed by Action on Smoking and Health Canada, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Cancer Research UK, and others, cautions that these delays could trigger millions of additional tobacco-related deaths. The United Nations has recognized that disruptions related to pandemics, funding shortfalls, and geopolitical issues have thwarted progress on most sustainable development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE's Commitment to Families: A Pillar of Sustainable Development
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Makes Strategic Amendments for Sustainable Development
Netherlands Pledges EUR 34M to UNDP to Boost Global Sustainable Developments
CM Yogi Adityanath's Swift Response to Tragic Accident and Vision for Sustainable Development
Yogi Adityanath Advocates Collaborative Effort for Sustainable Development and Zero Carbon Future