In a buzzing event Friday, approximately 250 million honeybees were set loose in northwestern Washington after a commercial truck overturned near the Canadian border in Lynden. The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office reported the accident on social media, noting no injuries occurred.

Authorities believe the mishap occurred due to a poorly navigated turn, which caused the truck to tumble into a ditch. Swift to respond were deputies, public works employees, and a group of bee experts who began operations to manage the crisis. Local beekeepers flocked to the site, aiming to recover and restore the hives, a critical task to ensure the bees' survival.

The recovery efforts aim to guide the bees back to their hives and locate their queen, as preserving these pollinators is vital for agriculture. Honeybees pollinate essential crops, and their numbers have been waning due to several factors, prompting calls for a formalized emergency response to such incidents.

