Mizoram Landslides: One Dead, Several Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
Heavy rainfall in Mizoram's Serchhip district triggered landslides, causing one fatality and damaging several houses. Over 20 families have been evacuated, and rescue operations are ongoing. Rainfall data indicates significant precipitation across the region, with Lawngtlai and Serchhip facing severe impacts.
- Country:
- India
In Mizoram's Serchhip district, heavy rains have triggered devastating landslides, resulting in the death of one individual and damaging at least 13 houses, officials reported on Saturday.
Residents have been grappling with continuous rain since Friday, leading to landslides and rockfalls in several areas. According to an IMD report, Lawngtlai experienced 112.5 mm of rainfall on Saturday, followed by Serchhip with 70 mm, while Kolasib, Aizawl, and Khawzawl also reported significant rainfall.
More than 20 families have been evacuated due to the risk of landslides and flash floods. Travel has also been disrupted, with many people stranded in Serchhip, following landslide damage to a national highway. The National Disaster Response Force and other local agencies are actively involved in rescue and debris clearance operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sikkim Strengthens Disaster Response with New Emergency Operation Centres
U.S. in Turmoil: From Fiscal Downgrades to Natural Disasters
Tragedy on the Tracks: Family Fishing Trip Ends in Disaster
Tragic Building Collapse in Kalyan: Four Dead in Residential Disaster
Maharashtra: Four killed as slab of four-storey residential building in Kalyan collapses; rescue operations on, say officials.