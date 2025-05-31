Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Landslides and Floods in Assam

Relentless rains in Assam have unleashed a wave of destruction, causing fatal landslides and flooding across six districts, as per official reports on Saturday. The calamity has resulted in five deaths and disrupted the lives of over 10,000 people, triggering widespread alarm and criticism of the state's flood control measures.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that all fatalities occurred in Kamrup Metropolitan district, highlighting the region's dire situation. Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah visited affected areas, revealing the tragic loss of three family members in a landslide near Guwahati.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with National and State Disaster Response Force teams evacuating residents from submerged locales. The Brahmaputra and other rivers hover near danger levels, prompting 'red alerts' and a special leave for employees in hard-hit districts as emergency responses intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)