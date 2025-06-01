Left Menu

Agartala Faces Deluge: Record Rainfall and Rising Challenges

Incessant rain inundated Tripura, especially Agartala, recording 200 mm in three hours. Floods disrupted life, forcing 5,000+ people into relief camps. Authorities, including Mayor Dipak Majumder and CM Manik Saha, are monitoring the escalating situation, with fears of worsening conditions amid forecasts for continued heavy rains by the IMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A record-breaking downpour of 200 mm in just three hours has left the city of Agartala in Tripura reeling under severe flooding, officials reported on Sunday.

Normalcy was disrupted as relentless rain led to vast inundation, evidenced by residents trudging through knee-deep water, even in front of the Chief Minister Manik Saha's residence. Saha noted that 1,300 families have sought refuge in camps in West Tripura due to the relentless rain of the last 48 hours.

Though remaining districts seem ''near normal'', the waterlogged areas in Agartala prompted relief operations. Over 5,000 residents have taken shelter in 27 camps across the city. The situation is closely monitored, with various agencies deployed to aid those affected. Authorities are on alert, ready to tackle further challenges, with the IMD forecasting continued heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

