Emaar India to invest Rs 400 cr to build housing project in Lucknow

In Lucknow, Emaar is going to utilise this expertise to launch our first group housing project for the people of Lucknow, who are aspiring for a world-class lifestyle, Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India, said.Emaar India is developing projects in Delhi-NCR, Mohali, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:26 IST
Realty firm Emaar India will invest Rs 400 crore to develop a housing project in Lucknow as part of its expansion plan.

Emaar India, which is part of Dubai-based Emaar Properties, on Monday launched its high-rise residential project 'Elite Oasis' at Gomti Nagar Extension in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The project, spread over 2.923 acres, will have 194 units. The price range is Rs 2.75 crore to Rs 4.15 crore.

''The total investment for the project is Rs 400 crore,'' the company said in a statement.

''Emaar is known for its world-class architecture and skyscrapers. In Lucknow, Emaar is going to utilise this expertise to launch our first group housing project for the people of Lucknow, who are aspiring for a world-class lifestyle,'' Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India, said.

Emaar India is developing projects in Delhi-NCR, Mohali, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

