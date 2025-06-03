UP govt approves homestay, bed and breakfast policy to boost tourism

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the Homestay and Bed and Breakfast (B&B) Policy 2025 aimed at promoting tourism, enhancing service standards, and generating employment through improved accommodation options across the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, ''Uttar Pradesh is globally renowned for its vibrant cultural heritage and attracts a significant number of both domestic and international tourists every year. This policy is designed to elevate the tourism experience while supporting local economic development.'' Until now, homestay and B&B units operating in Uttar Pradesh lacked a dedicated state policy, and had to register through the 'Nidhi Plus' portal of the Union Ministry of Tourism for certifications.

"To streamline operations and ensure compliance with local regulations, the new policy mandates that eligible homestay and B&B units obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs) from relevant local bodies," Khanna said.

The Uttar Pradesh Homestay and B&B Policy 2025 provides a framework for offering various financial incentives and grants to approved units, aiming to encourage participation and maintain quality service standards.

The policy also focuses on improving infrastructure, enhancing service quality, and expanding accommodation options for visitors. It is expected to boost the state's economy, create new employment opportunities, and provide a rich and memorable experience for tourists, he said.

"By strengthening hospitality infrastructure and promoting local involvement in tourism, the policy will not only enhance visitor satisfaction but also contribute to sustainable economic growth in the state," Khanna added.

