Left Menu

Restoring the Aravallis: A Green Wall Against Desertification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a project to restore the Aravalli mountain range, aiming to address desertification and environmental degradation. This initiative will help India meet climate goals by creating a carbon sink and restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:16 IST
Restoring the Aravallis: A Green Wall Against Desertification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is prepared to launch an ambitious project aimed at restoring the degraded areas of the Aravalli mountain range. Environment ministry sources confirmed that the initiative will begin officially on June 5.

Modi plans to plant saplings in the South Delhi ridge area—a stretch that forms a part of the 700 km-long mountain range extending from Gujarat to the national capital. Joining him will be the chief ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Under this extensive project, about a thousand nurseries will be developed across 29 districts in the Aravallis. The `Aravalli Green Wall` initiative, first unveiled in March 2023, aims to establish a five-kilometer-wide green belt over 6.45 million hectares. Not only does this serve as a carbon sink, but it also acts as a natural barrier against desertification, protecting major cities from the encroaching Thar desert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025