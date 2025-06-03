CAQM Issues Strict Directives to Eliminate Waste Fires Across Delhi-NCR

In a major push to combat one of the most persistent sources of air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued comprehensive directions to eliminate open burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and fires at sanitary landfill (SLF) sites and dumpsites. The directive, Direction No. 91, issued under Section 12 of the CAQM Act, 2021, outlines an aggressive two-pronged strategy aimed at curbing harmful emissions and safeguarding public health.

The initiative comes in response to recurring fire incidents at legacy waste sites and open garbage dumps, which are major contributors to Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5) pollution and emit a cocktail of hazardous gases including NO₂, SO₂, CO, dioxins, and furans—substances known for their long-term health and environmental impacts.

A Two-Pronged Strategy for Cleaner Air

The Commission’s directions divide its intervention into two key categories:

I. Managing Legacy Waste at SLFs and Dumpsites to Prevent Fires

CAQM has directed all relevant authorities to prioritize risk reduction at existing landfill and dumpsite locations. The key mandates include:

Comprehensive Identification & Risk Mapping: All SLFs and dumpsites in Delhi-NCR must be demarcated, categorized, and subjected to fire risk assessment.

Accelerated Bio-remediation: Authorities must carry out bio-mining and remediation of legacy waste to eliminate the combustible backlog. These actions are in line with timelines submitted to the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

24/7 Surveillance: Mandatory installation of CCTV cameras, perimeter fencing, and deployment of night patrols to prevent unauthorized access and arson.

Gas and Temperature Monitoring: Installation of methane gas detectors to monitor explosive gas accumulation and use of non-contact infrared thermometers to monitor windrow temperatures (ideal range: 35°C - 59°C).

Fire Safety Infrastructure: Every site must be equipped with: Fire hydrants, water tankers, and earthmovers Chemical extinguishers, sand storage, and dedicated fire tenders Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for workers

Mock Drills & Audits: Conduct quarterly fire safety drills and audits for hazardous emissions to improve preparedness.

Training Programs: Workers must be periodically trained in safe waste handling, fire detection, and first response protocols.

II. Preventing Open Burning of Fresh MSW and Biomass

Recognizing the year-round threat posed by open burning of fresh municipal waste and biomass, CAQM has outlined strict preventive measures:

Full Compliance with SWM Rules, 2016: Ensure proper collection, segregation, transportation, and processing of MSW in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

Enhanced Surveillance at Vulnerable Sites: Authorities must implement real-time surveillance, particularly during night hours and winter months, when burning is most frequent.

Zero Tolerance for Open Burning: Prohibit any form of burning at intermediate waste dumps, collection centres, or during waste transit.

Field Monitoring Teams: Deploy regular patrolling teams to monitor and penalize open burning violations.

Horticultural Waste Management: Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are required to establish year-round facilities to manage garden and park waste, with special focus during autumn when leaf litter surges.

Community Engagement: Promote public awareness campaigns and encourage active participation from: Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) Industry and shopkeeper associations

Staff Training: Institutionalize capacity-building programs for sanitation staff to improve solid waste handling and processing standards.

Compliance Monitoring and Accountability Framework

All State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) are required to submit consolidated quarterly reports to the Commission, documenting actions taken to prevent fires at landfill sites and reduce open burning of MSW and biomass.

The Commission has issued a stern warning: Non-compliance will invite penal action under Clause 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021, reinforcing the binding nature of these directions. These directives are in addition to existing regulations issued by the Supreme Court, MoEF&CC, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and other authorities.

A Unified Front for Cleaner Skies

The Commission’s move is aimed at achieving uniform enforcement, risk preparedness, and regional accountability across all NCR states and Union Territories. The CAQM has called upon all stakeholders—particularly Urban Local Bodies, State Pollution Boards, and municipal administrators—to act decisively.

A CAQM spokesperson noted, “This is not just an environmental directive—it’s a public health intervention. We need to eliminate the root causes of fire and pollution at their source, and that starts with smart waste management and strong enforcement.”

As Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, especially during the post-monsoon and winter seasons, this directive represents a critical policy step in mitigating fire-induced pollution, reducing toxic exposure, and building a sustainable urban waste management ecosystem.