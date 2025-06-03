Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Embarks on Historic Axiom-4 ISS Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will participate in groundbreaking scientific experiments onboard the International Space Station (ISS), Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Tuesday. These experiments will play a crucial role in advancing India's space missions, including the Gaganyaan project.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, Minister Singh confirmed that Shukla is a member of the Axiom-4 mission and will soon embark on this journey from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Highlighting the mission's significance, Singh emphasized pride in having Shukla represent India alongside astronauts from Poland and Hungary.

The Axiom-4 mission crew will conduct a total of 60 experiments during their 14-day stay on the ISS. Shukla will notably contribute to NASA's human research program and ISRO's initiatives, focusing on physical, cognitive, and physiological responses in space. These experiments also encompass vital studies on extremophiles' resilience and muscle dysfunction countermeasures in microgravity.

