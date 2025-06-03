Left Menu

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Embarks on Historic Axiom-4 ISS Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to join the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, undertaking significant scientific experiments crucial for India's future space missions such as Gaganyaan. The mission includes 60 experiments, with Shukla contributing to NASA's human research program and ISRO's projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:11 IST
Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Embarks on Historic Axiom-4 ISS Mission
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will participate in groundbreaking scientific experiments onboard the International Space Station (ISS), Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Tuesday. These experiments will play a crucial role in advancing India's space missions, including the Gaganyaan project.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, Minister Singh confirmed that Shukla is a member of the Axiom-4 mission and will soon embark on this journey from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Highlighting the mission's significance, Singh emphasized pride in having Shukla represent India alongside astronauts from Poland and Hungary.

The Axiom-4 mission crew will conduct a total of 60 experiments during their 14-day stay on the ISS. Shukla will notably contribute to NASA's human research program and ISRO's initiatives, focusing on physical, cognitive, and physiological responses in space. These experiments also encompass vital studies on extremophiles' resilience and muscle dysfunction countermeasures in microgravity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025