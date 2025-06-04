Canadian Wildfires Ignite Upper Midwest Health Concerns

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is reaching the Upper Midwest of the United States, reviving memories of severe pollution events from previous years. Health risks are elevated as particulate matter blows into Minnesota and nearby states, affecting tens of millions of residents.

According to health experts, airborne particulate matter poses a significant environmental health risk, with cardiovascular, respiratory, and neurological implications. Ongoing wildfires have forced evacuations and disrupted oil production in Canada.

Air quality levels are fluctuating, with Minnesota and East Coast cities experiencing deteriorating conditions. Vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly, are advised to take precautions as smoke may increase health complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)