Rajasthan Refreshes Amid Western Disturbance Rains

Rajasthan has witnessed significant rainfall over the past 24 hours due to the arrival of a western disturbance, the weather office announced on Wednesday. This climatic change has brought much-needed relief from the state's persistent heat, delighting locals in affected areas.

Among the various regions, Dudu in Jaipur recorded the highest rainfall at 86 mm, with other areas also experiencing notable precipitation. The Meteorological Department forecasts continued light to moderate showers with thunder in Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions today.

Looking ahead to June 5, thunderstorms are predicted across several areas, including Bikaner and Jaipur. However, starting June 6, a decline in rainfall activity is expected, alongside a temperature increase of 3 to 5 degrees.

