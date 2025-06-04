Left Menu

Rajasthan Refreshes Amid Western Disturbance Rains

Rajasthan experienced light to heavy rainfall due to a new western disturbance, offering relief from the heat. The highest rainfall recorded was 86 mm in Dudu, Jaipur. A temporary increase in thunderstorms is anticipated, followed by a decrease in rainfall and a temperature rise beginning June 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:51 IST
Rajasthan Refreshes Amid Western Disturbance Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan has witnessed significant rainfall over the past 24 hours due to the arrival of a western disturbance, the weather office announced on Wednesday. This climatic change has brought much-needed relief from the state's persistent heat, delighting locals in affected areas.

Among the various regions, Dudu in Jaipur recorded the highest rainfall at 86 mm, with other areas also experiencing notable precipitation. The Meteorological Department forecasts continued light to moderate showers with thunder in Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions today.

Looking ahead to June 5, thunderstorms are predicted across several areas, including Bikaner and Jaipur. However, starting June 6, a decline in rainfall activity is expected, alongside a temperature increase of 3 to 5 degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025