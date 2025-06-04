Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi's Rohini
A building collapse in Delhi's Rohini has possibly trapped at least two people. The incident occurred on Wednesday, prompting the Delhi Fire Service to dispatch five teams to the scene. A call was received at 4.04 pm, and rescue operations are ongoing as details are awaited.
In a tragic turn of events, a building collapse in Delhi's Rohini area has left at least two people feared trapped, as per reports from the Delhi Fire Service.
Responding swiftly to the emergency, five fire service teams were deployed to the site following a distress call made at 4.04 pm.
As rescue operations continue, officials are working tirelessly, and further details are expected to emerge soon.
