Arunachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Roads Disrupted, Lives at Risk

Heavy monsoon rains have significantly disrupted road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, prompting Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik to call upon the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for immediate intervention.

Reports indicate multiple villages have been isolated due to landslides and waterlogging. Over 3,000 residents across 23 districts have been affected, and at least 12 lives were lost this year due to monsoon-triggered landslides and floods.

The BRO, in collaboration with district administrations, is on high alert as more rainfall is expected in the coming days. Governor Parnaik emphasized the importance of timely alerts and relocations to ensure the safety of residents at risk.