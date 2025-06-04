Delhi Government Showcases 100 Days of Reforms: Achievements Unveiled by Ashish Sood

In a press conference marking 100 days of the BJP-led administration, Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood heralded reforms across education and urban development sectors.

The government released Rs 417 crore to Delhi University colleges and introduced AI-based learning in schools. An emphasis was placed on transparency in education.

Urban improvements include a Rs 700 crore boost to slum amenities. The minister also announced enhanced forensic capabilities and increased power subsidies to improve livability.

(With inputs from agencies.)