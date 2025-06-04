Left Menu

Delhi Government Showcases 100 Days of Reforms: Achievements Unveiled by Ashish Sood

Minister Ashish Sood highlighted key achievements of the BJP-led Delhi government during their first 100 days. These include significant funding for education, technology integration in schools, urban development initiatives, enhanced law enforcement, and improved utilities. Efforts to increase accountability and transparency in private education were also noted.

Delhi Government Showcases 100 Days of Reforms: Achievements Unveiled by Ashish Sood
In a press conference marking 100 days of the BJP-led administration, Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood heralded reforms across education and urban development sectors.

The government released Rs 417 crore to Delhi University colleges and introduced AI-based learning in schools. An emphasis was placed on transparency in education.

Urban improvements include a Rs 700 crore boost to slum amenities. The minister also announced enhanced forensic capabilities and increased power subsidies to improve livability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

