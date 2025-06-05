Left Menu

Cosmic Oddity: Giant Planet Found Orbiting Tiny Star Challenges Planetary Science

Astronomers have discovered a large planet orbiting a small star, TOI-6894, challenging current planetary formation theories. This star, in the constellation Leo, is the smallest known to host such a giant planet, which is similar in size to Saturn. The discovery raises questions about planet formation in small star systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astronomers have unveiled a cosmic enigma: a giant planet is orbiting a diminutive star, challenging long-held theories about planetary formation. The star, TOI-6894, lies around 240 light-years away in the Leo constellation and is only roughly a fifth the mass of the sun.

While theories predict small stars host small planets, TOI-6894 defies these norms by having a planet as large as Saturn. This star is the tiniest known to harbor such a large planet, as it is about 40% smaller than previous record-holding stars.

Researchers, using data from NASA's TESS and the VLT, hope further observations, including those from the James Webb Space Telescope, will unravel these mysteries. The study opens new inquiries into the mechanisms of planet formation, particularly for small stars.

