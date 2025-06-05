Cosmic Oddity: Giant Planet Found Orbiting Tiny Star Challenges Planetary Science

Astronomers have unveiled a cosmic enigma: a giant planet is orbiting a diminutive star, challenging long-held theories about planetary formation. The star, TOI-6894, lies around 240 light-years away in the Leo constellation and is only roughly a fifth the mass of the sun.

While theories predict small stars host small planets, TOI-6894 defies these norms by having a planet as large as Saturn. This star is the tiniest known to harbor such a large planet, as it is about 40% smaller than previous record-holding stars.

Researchers, using data from NASA's TESS and the VLT, hope further observations, including those from the James Webb Space Telescope, will unravel these mysteries. The study opens new inquiries into the mechanisms of planet formation, particularly for small stars.

