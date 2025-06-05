Modi Advocates for a Greener Planet on World Environment Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for intensified global efforts to protect the environment on World Environment Day. Highlighting India's efforts to combat plastic pollution, he urged adopting sustainable lifestyles. Modi praised grassroots efforts in making the environment greener and called for a collective rise above self-interest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Environment Day by advocating for a global commitment to environmental protection. He highlighted the need to overcome existing challenges through collective action.
Modi emphasized the importance of ending plastic pollution, the theme for this year's celebration. He noted that India has been diligently addressing this issue over the past several years. He also mentioned Mission LiFE, which promotes sustainable living and resource mindfulness, gaining traction globally.
Commending grassroots efforts, Modi urged people to embrace sustainable practices such as reducing, reusing, and recycling. He emphasized the importance of collective resolve in safeguarding the planet for future generations.
