Corporate Commitment Drives Green Revolution in Packaging

On World Environment Day, top corporate entities unveiled their commitment to introducing more sustainable business practices aimed at reducing waste and promoting a circular economy. This shift towards ecological responsibility was highlighted by ITC's vow to achieve full recyclability in its packaging by 2028.

Decathlon, in a pioneering effort, introduced its circular business model in India, highlighting repairs, buybacks, and the resale of refurbished goods. The retailer aims to significantly increase its circular turnover by 2027, aligning with its global decarbonisation strategy.

Pioneers like Marico and Uflex are reshaping packaging landscapes. Marico introduced a Packaging Material Circularity Score, while Uflex emphasized the necessity of flexible packaging. By investing extensively in recycling technologies, these companies boost their efforts towards managing plastic lifecycle efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)