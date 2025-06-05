Left Menu

Arunachal Governor Leads Charge Against Plastic Pollution

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik urged citizens to engage in environmental conservation during World Environment Day. He called for adopting sustainable practices, reducing plastic use, and educating youth about ecological responsibility. He backed the national campaign against plastic pollution and praised local environmental efforts.

Updated: 05-06-2025 16:35 IST
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik appealed to the state's populace to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts. Speaking at an event at Raj Bhavan, the Governor urged citizens to adopt sustainable practices in their everyday lives to combat environmental degradation.

Governor Parnaik emphasized the importance of replacing plastic with cloth or biodegradable alternatives, proper waste segregation, recycling, community clean-ups, and educating the younger generation about environmental care. He called on all sectors of society, particularly the youth and community leaders, to unite in creating a cleaner, greener, and plastic-free Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor reiterated his support for the national movement 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' introduced by the Ministry of Environment, urging everyone to shun single-use plastics. In a commitment to green initiatives, he planted Maha neem saplings at Raj Bhavan and commended local forester Heni Basar for his exemplary landscaping work.

