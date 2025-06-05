Global Droughts Worsen as Atmospheric 'Thirst' Deepens

The impact of climate change on global droughts has become increasingly severe, with new research indicating a 40% intensification over the past four decades. Experts from the University of California-Santa Barbara, among others, report that rising temperatures are causing the atmosphere to hold more moisture, thereby escalating drought conditions.

Chris Funk, director of the Climate Hazards Center, emphasizes the gap between water supply and the atmosphere's moisture demand. This disparity contributes to growing drought severity, as warmer conditions allow the air to 'thirst' for more water, exacerbating dryness in areas with stable rainfall patterns.

Lead researcher Solomon Gebrechorkos highlights the challenges in measuring atmospheric 'thirst' over time. By employing high-resolution climate data and comprehensive global models, the study reveals an alarming trend towards drier conditions, suggesting that a significant portion of recent drought escalation can be attributed to increased atmospheric evaporative demand.

