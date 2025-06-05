Left Menu

Green Initiatives Bloom: NDMC's Battle Against Plastic Pollution

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra spearheaded a tree plantation drive and launched anti-plastic pollution initiatives at Nehru Park. The council plans to plant thousands of trees and shrubs as part of its annual environmental efforts. Chandra emphasized the importance of combating microplastics and encouraged citizens to reduce single-use plastics.

In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra led a tree plantation drive at Nehru Park, Lutyens' Delhi, on World Environment Day. Chandra planted a Lagerstroemia sapling, marking the launch of NDMC's annual drive to enhance green cover.

The council announced plans to plant 2,039 trees and thousands of shrubs with the onset of monsoon, highlighting its commitment to mitigating climate change. Chairman Chandra emphasized tree planting as crucial for purifying air and maintaining ecological balance.

Underscoring 2025's World Environment Day theme, 'Beat Plastic Pollution,' Chandra highlighted microplastics' adverse effects. NDMC rolled out awareness programs, including a Recycle Mela and distributed 'Litter-Free Area' stickers to promote eco-friendly practices and reduce single-use plastic reliance.

