Himachal's Green Initiative: CM Sukhu's Battle Against Plastic

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced initiatives to combat plastic pollution, including distributing stainless steel water bottles to school students. During the World Environment Day function, he launched a mobile app for paperless plastic regulation enforcement and promoted environmental awareness campaigns with various community engagements and activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat plastic pollution, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the distribution of six lakh stainless steel water bottles to school children statewide. Launched during the state-level World Environment Day event, this initiative underscores the government's commitment to environmental protection.

The event, jointly organized by the state environment department and HIMCOSTE, also saw the launch of the 'Single-Use Plastic Challan Mobile App', which enables paperless issuance of challans for illegal plastic use. Officials from 13 departments can now issue instant challans via their mobile devices, enhancing regulatory efficiency.

Additionally, the Chief Minister flagged off a cycle run to raise awareness against plastic pollution and inaugurated the 'Plastic Neutral Himachal-2030' campaign and the 'Clean Shimla Drive'. Emphasizing collective responsibility, he urged citizens to contribute towards making the state plastic-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)

