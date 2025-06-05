Left Menu

Historic Infrastructure Leap: PM Modi's Visit to Katra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, to inaugurate the much-anticipated Kashmir rail link and other projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore. This marks his first visit after Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The event emphasizes J-K's development under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspected arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Katra. A robust security setup secures the region as Modi plans to inaugurate the Kashmir rail link and multiple development projects totaling over Rs 46,000 crore.

This visit marks Modi's first trip to the Union Territory post-Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists. Sinha emphasized smooth coordination and strict safety measures for this historic event.

The PM will inaugurate the historic Chenab bridge and other significant rail projects, marking unprecedented growth in the region. Sinha noted that these projects illustrate Modi's commitment to the inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir, and highlight J-K's progress under his leadership.

