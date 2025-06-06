The High-Stakes Journey of Ispace's Resilience: Private Lunar Ventures on the Rise

A private lunar lander from Japanese company ispace descended toward the moon on Friday, falling silent and leaving its fate uncertain. Known as Resilience, the lander had successfully dropped out of lunar orbit, but communication was lost during the hourlong descent.

The failed landing attempt marked a pivotal moment for private entities venturing into lunar exploration, traditionally dominated by governments. Resilience carried a mini rover, Tenacious, designed to gather lunar dirt and place an artistic creation on the moon's surface, amidst global efforts by multiple companies aiming at lunar targets.

Ispace's moonshot is a part of a broader private sector push toward space exploration. CEO Takeshi Hakamada sees it as a steppingstone, with plans for larger missions by 2027. Despite financial constraints, confidence remains as the firm continues its lunar pursuits, amid competition from other firms like Blue Origin and Astrobotic Technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)