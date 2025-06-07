Left Menu

Spotlight on Latur: MLA Deshmukh Drives Civic Improvements

Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh examined Latur city's civic development works, emphasizing timely completion before the monsoon. Urging enhancements in sanitation and safety, he directed systematic improvements in infrastructure, guideline compliance by establishments, and submission of a compliance report within eight days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-06-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh conducted a thorough review of civic development projects in Latur city. The assessment, accompanied by MP Dr Shivaji Kalge, focused on the municipality's ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure and sanitation before the monsoon season.

Deshmukh emphasized the urgency of completing drain cleaning and sanitation tasks by June 30, to mitigate any potential monsoon-related issues. He highlighted the second phase of the AMRUT drainage project as crucial for better sewage and wastewater management.

The MLA directed local authorities to ensure compliance with Supreme Court mandates, stressing the importance of firefighting and parking systems in educational and commercial establishments. Additionally, he called for an overhaul of traffic and surveillance systems to bolster road safety, with a compliance report expected within eight days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

