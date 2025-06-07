Spotlight on Latur: MLA Deshmukh Drives Civic Improvements
Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh examined Latur city's civic development works, emphasizing timely completion before the monsoon. Urging enhancements in sanitation and safety, he directed systematic improvements in infrastructure, guideline compliance by establishments, and submission of a compliance report within eight days.
- Country:
- India
Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh conducted a thorough review of civic development projects in Latur city. The assessment, accompanied by MP Dr Shivaji Kalge, focused on the municipality's ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure and sanitation before the monsoon season.
Deshmukh emphasized the urgency of completing drain cleaning and sanitation tasks by June 30, to mitigate any potential monsoon-related issues. He highlighted the second phase of the AMRUT drainage project as crucial for better sewage and wastewater management.
The MLA directed local authorities to ensure compliance with Supreme Court mandates, stressing the importance of firefighting and parking systems in educational and commercial establishments. Additionally, he called for an overhaul of traffic and surveillance systems to bolster road safety, with a compliance report expected within eight days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latur
- MLA Deshmukh
- AMRUT
- drainage
- sanitation
- monsoon
- Maharashtra
- infrastructure
- safety
- civic
ALSO READ
Monsoon Havoc: Traffic Woes as Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai and Beyond
WMO Predicts Above-Normal 2025 Summer Monsoon Across Asia Amid Shifting ENSO
Scandal of Fake Birth Certificates: Maharashtra's Verification Drive
Campaign for a Dowry-Free and Violence-Free Maharashtra Launched by Supriya Sule
Supreme Court Quashes 'Publicity Interest Litigation' Against Maharashtra Officials