Double Duty: Candidate Runs for Two Parties in Maharashtra Civic Polls

A candidate running for the local elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation is creating waves by contesting from two different wards, each under a different political party. This unusual scenario has prompted AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel to demand clarity from the State Election Commission regarding the legality of such a move.

This election, scheduled for January 15, encompasses not just the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar corporation but extends to 28 civic bodies across Maharashtra. In his social media appeal, the former MP highlighted the candidate's dual affiliation—one with Congress and the other with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Jaleel explained to PTI that legal advice has been sought, but answers remain elusive. Highlighting that contesting from two constituencies is common, he stressed that standing for election from two different parties is a new and puzzling development.

