Ukrainian Drone Strikes: Impact on Russia's Strategic Bombers

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged about 10% of Russia's strategic bomber fleet, impacting TU-95 and TU-22 bombers, as well as A-50 surveillance planes. Despite the losses, Russia retains most of its fleet. The attack suggests a need for increased aircraft security and highlights Ukraine's growing military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:36 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes: Impact on Russia's Strategic Bombers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Ukrainian drone assault has inflicted significant damage on Russia's strategic bomber fleet, reportedly affecting as many as 10% of its aircraft. A senior German military official noted that the attack targeted TU-95 and TU-22 strategic bombers, as well as A-50 surveillance planes, while preparations for strikes on Ukraine were underway.

German Major General Christian Freuding revealed that more than a dozen aircraft, including those vital for aerial situational awareness, were likely rendered non-operational. The loss suggests that these aircraft may no longer be viable for use or spare parts. This assessment aligns with U.S. estimates that suggest up to 20 Russian aircraft were struck, with around 10 destroyed.

Despite these setbacks, Russia still has 90% of its strategic bombers available. However, the attack serves as a psychological blow and emphasizes the need for Russia to enhance security measures for its air assets. The operation, guided by artificial intelligence, underscores the evolving military prowess of Ukrainian forces.

