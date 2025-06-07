Left Menu

Tragedy in Aram Colony: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Lives

A gas cylinder explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in six deaths and two injuries. The incident in Aram Colony caused a building collapse. Emergency services quickly responded, completing rescue operations in seven hours. Gas-related incidents are frequent, prompting government investigations into unsafe practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:18 IST
Tragedy in Aram Colony: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating gas cylinder explosion rocked Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, claiming six lives and injuring two others. The tragic incident occurred in the Mardan district's Aram Colony, leading to the collapse of a two-storey house, according to Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122.

Emergency rescue teams arrived swiftly, recovering bodies and rescuing the injured trapped beneath the rubble. Mardan Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir, District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor, and Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid were present to oversee the rescue operations, which were completed in seven hours.

This tragic event is part of a troubling pattern of gas cylinder explosions in Pakistan. Earlier this year, an LPG tanker explosion in Punjab's Multan resulted in significant casualties, prompting a Senate investigation into the sale of adulterated LPG. Safety concerns continue as explosions have become routine, like the February incident in Peshawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025