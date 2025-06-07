Tragedy in Aram Colony: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Lives

A devastating gas cylinder explosion rocked Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, claiming six lives and injuring two others. The tragic incident occurred in the Mardan district's Aram Colony, leading to the collapse of a two-storey house, according to Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122.

Emergency rescue teams arrived swiftly, recovering bodies and rescuing the injured trapped beneath the rubble. Mardan Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir, District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor, and Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid were present to oversee the rescue operations, which were completed in seven hours.

This tragic event is part of a troubling pattern of gas cylinder explosions in Pakistan. Earlier this year, an LPG tanker explosion in Punjab's Multan resulted in significant casualties, prompting a Senate investigation into the sale of adulterated LPG. Safety concerns continue as explosions have become routine, like the February incident in Peshawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)