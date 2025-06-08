Helicopter Rescue Mission in Sikkim Amid Landslides
The Sikkim government has deployed a helicopter to rescue taxi drivers and locals trapped due to landslides and persistent rain in northern Sikkim. Stranded individuals in Chaten sought help as road connectivity was cut off, prompting air evacuations as part of state-initiated relief efforts.
The Sikkim government swiftly responded to distress calls by deploying a helicopter to rescue individuals trapped in landslide-hit northern regions. Taxi drivers and locals in Chaten found themselves stranded after road connections were severed by persistent rain and landslides.
This air evacuation follows pleas from affected residents and stranded drivers, who sought urgent relief as part of the government's response to adverse weather conditions disrupting normalcy in the area.
Efforts began with helicopter sorties initiated from Pakyong Greenfield Airport, marking a coordinated state response to ensure the well-being of citizens in disaster-prone zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
